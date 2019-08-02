The Miriam Switching Post, an upscale resale boutique that raises funds to support Miriam School in Webster Groves, is now in the real estate business. Well, of sorts.
The resale shop was the recent recipient of a dog house, but not just any dog house. This very large “Palladian Dog Palace” is one of a kind, the creation of internationally known designer Juan Molyneaux.
The elaborate dog palace touts a dome, real marble floors and a portico supported by Corinthian columns. A painting technique known as “tromp l’oeil” was used to create a palace-like interior that depicts objects in three dimensions.
It’s estimated that the structure weighs about 250 pounds, is 40-inches wide, 45-inches long and 53-inches high. It was delivered to the Switching Post on a rolling platform dolly, taking four men to hoist it onto a table in the middle of the shop.
The pooch palace was donated to The Miriam Switching Post. Molyneaux’s elaborate dog house was once on display at the now defunct St. Louis Dog Museum at Queeny Park.
“It was designed by an internationally known designer for his own dog, a beloved Scottish Terrier. It is absolutely amazing,” said Lori Courtaway, a dog lover and the store’s assistant manager.
Scottish Terrier paintings adorn interior walls, with several ornamental Scottie statues looking downward from the structure’s roof.
The folks at The Miriam Switching Post have put the “super cool dog palace” up for silent auction. Those wanting to bid on this unique item can stop by the store, located at 292 Hanley Industrial Court in Brentwood, just south of Strassner Drive off of Hanley Road. The silent auction ends on Aug. 16.
Miriam School, 501 Bacon Ave. in Webster Groves, provides personalized learning programs, integrated therapies, and a nurturing community for students with complex learning disabilities in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.