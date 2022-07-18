Christopher Pullen has a fondness for listless teens and young adults — he was one himself, after all. Now, the 37-year-old restaurant owner has made it his mission to teach those working under him that it’s OK to take time and figure things out.
In 2021, Pullen took over as managing partner of the Kirkwood branch of Texas Roadhouse, a restaurant chain he’s worked for since age 22. But before he found his home with the Lone Star State-themed eatery, he admits he didn’t have much of a direction.
“When I was 18, I felt like if I didn’t go to college everything was going to be ruined. So I went to do the same thing everyone else was doing and get my associate’s (degree),” said Pullen. “At some point, I looked around and said, ‘There’s nothing for me here unless I know what I want to do.’ I realized how much debt I was getting into, so I decided to take a few years off and figure out what I wanted to do with my life.”
Having worked in food service as a teenager, he decided to return to the restaurant industry to earn money during his soul searching. Then in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Pullen worked for a few different places, eventually finding his way to the kitchen at the town’s Texas Roadhouse. Unlike at his other gigs, he felt an immediate connection to the culture there.
“I really fell in love with it once I got inside. I felt the passion. There wasn’t anybody else making mashed potatoes from scratch or hand-cutting steaks,” he said of Texas Roadhouse. “I hadn’t even eaten there before. I went in not knowing what I was looking for, but I found it.”
Pullen spent the next 14 years working his way up from learning to cut steaks and working the fry station to training employees and managing kitchens and front of house operations. In 2020, he had an opportunity to interview with the previous Kirkwood Texas Roadhouse manager, and in March 2021, Pullen was tasked with helping the restaurant recover from pandemic shutdowns as its new managing partner.
“There were a lot of challenges coming in with staffing and supply chain issues. When I got here, it was right when all the mandates were receding,” he said. “But I’ve always liked challenges because it gives me the opportunity to grow as a person.”
Though the restaurant is still short-staffed, Pullen said he’s been enjoying his time in Kirkwood, meeting residents and supporting school district sports fundraisers. He hopes to become more involved in the community as he continues his second year of management.
“It’s been really great so far. It’s really tight knit,” he said of Kirkwood. “There’s a lot more that we can do and a lot more people to meet.”
“Whatever You’re Doing is OK”
Though he takes pride in overseeing the entire restaurant staff, Pullen has a special affection for young people who remind him of himself several years ago.
“The restaurant industry in general has always been the place where people go when they don’t know what else to do,” he said. “I know they’re probably going to only be here for two to five years while they figure it out. Our job is to develop them and be there to help them.”
Pullen particularly enjoys meeting students fresh out of high school or college with the notion that they need to hurry up and decide on a career. He considers it his duty to help them stop, slow down and think about their next steps before doing something they might regret.
“Once you have an idea of what you want to do, then you can take the time to invest in that. Until then, whatever you’re doing is okay,” he said. “You don’t need to make a decision when you’re 18 and find yourself $40,000 in debt. You can take your time and figure it out.”
After 15 years working for Texas Roadhouse, Pullen said he’s at the point where his proteges are now coming back and thanking him for his guidance. Some of them have gone on to great success as doctors, lawyers and police officers. Pullen loves hearing the magic words: “It all worked out.”
“I found a company that had a good feel to it that wanted to help people grow in life, and I stayed with them,” he said. “My advice to anybody is to try and find a place where you feel comfortable, one that has your best interests and the same kinds of values in mind.”
And just like his advice, when it comes to his favorite Texas Roadhouse order, Pullen keeps it simple — sirloin smothered with mushrooms, onions and jack cheese, a salad and loaded mashed potatoes.
“I’m a meat-and-potatoes kind of guy,” he said.