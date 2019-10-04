I am writing to clarify my statement from the Sept. 23 Kirkwood School Board meeting and to point out some inaccurate reporting in “Debate Won’t Let Up Over Use of Gender-Neutral Title Mx.” (Sept. 27 Webster-Kirkwood Times.
I stand by what I said and I would encourage all Kirkwood citizens to watch the full public comments on KSD’s YouTube channel, but the article is not reflective of the full meeting or what I worked very carefully to state.
My comments addressed an issue within the district that is much broader than the Mx. debate, and taking them out of context was misleading and wrong. When a reporter puts quotes around a statement, that indicates it is an exact quote. Unfortunately, the reporter picked and chose some words I used (and some that I did not, including “overuse”) and rearranged them to fit the article. This ignored the bigger issue I was addressing and set the story up conveniently for reporting of other parents’ concern that I/we are overstepping our boundaries and imposing our personal beliefs on everyone else.
I am not asking for my personal views to be imposed on anyone; I am asking for our schools to return to being socially and politically neutral places where children can focus on academics. It is a parent’s right to guide formative discussions about religion, world views, gender, etc., and my aim is for us to come together and establish policies that protect everyone’s rights, not just those of the people with whom we agree.
Kirkwood