I received our latest weekly email from U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner telling us how she is protecting our finances as chair of the subcommittee on capital markets. She does not mention two important things:
1. She has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from these capital markets.
2. She has stated in the past that she wants to weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) by putting it under control of Congress. From 2010 to 2017, the years prior to Trump’s presidency, the CFPB retrieved about $14 billion for customers of these financial institutions.
Do you think your representative is really looking out for you?
Martin Walsh
Glendale