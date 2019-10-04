I must respond to Ms. Letchworth’s inferences (Sept. 27 Mailbag) that it was the farming practices that caused the Dust Bowl, not natural climate variability.
The Dust Bowl period began in the early ’20s and lasted well into the ’30s, during a time of much lower CO2 levels. True, farming practices contributed to the devastation but had no bearing on the climate. Today, that area is more intensely farmed and productive than it has ever been, thanks to fossil fuels, also with no evidence of any negative impact on the climate.
Speaking of facts, the positive benefits of increasing CO2 on “Global Greening” should be emphasized not ignored!
Satellite imagery studies have shown that increased carbon dioxide concentrations (over 40% in the last 120 years) has spurred photosynthesis, increasing plant growth. Nitrogen, land cover change and climate change by way of global temperature, precipitation and sunlight changes all contribute to the greening effect. However, results showed that carbon dioxide fertilization explains 70% of the greening effect, according to co-author Ranga Myneni, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environment at Boston University. This is just one of many studies: www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth.
Could it be that climate change aka global warming attributed to human activity, has more positive benefits than negative?
Dana H. Saylor Sr.
Lifelong Agriculturalist
Warson Woods