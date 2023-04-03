Iron Blade Barber Co. recently opened at 8707 Big Bend Blvd. in the Webster Groves Crossroads Business District.
When looking for a spot for their business, owners Kaitlyn Hackmann and Christy Barron said they were looking for a community known for supporting local businesses, and that they’ve only ever heard wonderful things about Webster Groves.
“Christy and I have worked together and have been friends since 2016,” said Hackmann. “We discussed wanting to start our own shop a few months back. When we shared our visions and plans with each other, we realized they were the same. We immediately started planning our future as shop owners, and everything has come together since. We are both so blessed to be a part of the Webster Groves community, and are extremely excited to see what’s to come!”