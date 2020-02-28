An Irish/Celtic Salon featuring music, poetry, prose and fiction will be hosted by the Webster Groves Public Library on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. The library is located at 301 E. Lockwood Ave.

The program will include:

• Ashton Nyte and son, Tristan Nyte, with global music offerings. 

• Eileen Gannon and Robert Ryan with Irish Music on harp and fiddle.

• Bob Churchill with poetry selections.

• Molly Harris with excerpts of her fiction.

• Karen Craigo, Missouri’s new poet laureate, with poems.

• Don Corrigan, with non-fiction on Irish topics.

There will be a reception sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 

