An Iowa man charged in the stabbing death of another man behind a Walmart in Shrewsbury three years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal.
Robin A. Holland, 31, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the 2018 fatal stabbing of Shrewsbury resident Justin Hughes, according to St. Louis County Circuit Court records.
Holland was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hughes, who was 33 years old and lived on Ravensridge Road in Shrewsbury’s Georgetown Apartments. Hughes was found stabbed to death in a wooded area behind the Walmart in Shrewsbury on July 16, 2018.
Police said Holland and Hughes, along with Abigail Miller of Webster Groves, had gone behind the Walmart at 7437 Watson Road to drink alcohol and do drugs the night of July 15, 2018. Holland and Hughes got into an argument, a struggle ensued and Holland stabbed Hughes six times with a knife, according to charges filed with the case. Police said Hughes was not armed.
Holland and Miller then left Hughes’ body in a wooded area hidden from view. The two failed to report the death or their involvement, but video surveillance linked them to the crime and both were taken into custody the following day.
Holland claimed self defense and defense of another person. He also admitted to disposing of the murder weapon. At the time of his arrest, Holland was charged with murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Miller, who is now 24, was charged with abandonment of a corpse and hasn’t been in jail since posting bond shortly after her arrest.
In 2019, St. Louis County Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins granted the removal of Miller’s electronic tracking device and allowed her to travel to Michigan with her family in July 2019. Watkins also granted Miller’s request to travel in July of this year. Her case is still pending in St. Louis County, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2.