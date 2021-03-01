So-called “conservatives” have been invoking Orwell of late. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley recently lamented that it was “Orwellian” to have his book deal scrapped after his baseless objection to the presidential electoral vote count and his fist-in-the-air salute to the Capitol insurrectionists.
In a Feb. 19 Mailbag letter, a pseudonymous “Winston Smith” uses Orwellian references to disparage the efforts of the Webster Groves School District to confront racism and bias. Meanwhile, another writer accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci of striving to “keep us in fear and anxiety over COVID-19 despite the science,” and yet another refers to President Biden as a “dictator.”
“Conservatives,” you keep using the word Orwellian. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Tom “Inigo Montoya” Bailey
Webster Groves