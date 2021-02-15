Already this year, we’ve had a reckoning in both our country and in Shrewsbury. A mob of domestic terrorists attacked our nation’s Capitol, including insurrectionists wearing apparel with anti-Semitic messages and hoisting the Confederate flag in the sacred halls of democracy.
Black Lives Matter signs are scattered throughout Shrewsbury, which residents of color see as welcoming messages. But recently, a family with a BLM sign received an anonymous letter demanding its removal. When that household chose to keep its sign up, the family awoke on MLK day to red paint splattered across their porch.
As our nation celebrated Dr. King, our neighbors were literally washing the stain of racism off of their house. Shrewsbury needs to reckon with racism. The Shrewsbury Anti-Racism Collective was founded in mid-summer 2020 to build a stronger, more inclusive community by pursuing anti-racism education and opening a dialogue with our city government and police department.
The Shrewsbury Anti-Racism Collective focuses on raising awareness of racism in our community and addressing inclusion to make our neighbors of color feel safe and welcome. We invite you to join in our effort. Connect with us on Facebook.
Members of the Shrewsbury Anti-Racism Collective include Kirsten Abotsi, Andrea Berin, Anna Bischoff, Katrina Boogerd, Erica Chicoineau, Christina Emory, Emme Geissal, Bethany Keller, Margaret Rowe, Jeff Moore, Lachlan Oddy, Sarah Shelledy Pleban, Meredith Rataj, Steve Rataj, Kathie Sherman, Jennifer Starkey and Dee Weicher.
Kathryn Sherman
Shrewsbury