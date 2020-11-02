The investigation into the Kirkwood School District’s handling of sexual abuse allegations in the past is now moving forward.
Encompass Resolution, LLC, which was hired in August after sexual abuse allegations involving former district teachers and coaches surfaced on social media, is in the process of conducting surveys and reviewing hundreds of pages of documents.
Surveys about the school’s current culture and climate as it relates to the reporting and handling of sexual abuse allegations were crafted by the firm and sent to the district for distribution earlier this month. The survey was then sent to Kirkwood High School students, staff and parents, as well as administrative services staff members.
To date, there have been 83 responses from the staff survey and 312 responses from the parent survey.
“Encompass Resolution is in the process of analyzing those survey responses, and are scheduled to survey middle school students, staff and parents in November,” Howard Fields III, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said during his update at Monday’s Kirkwood School District of Education meeting. “They have also requested, received and are reviewing several hundred pages of documentation from the district, including prior investigative files. They have also compiled and reviewed hundreds of pages of Facebook posts from the Kirkwood Alumni Facebook group.”
Those allegations of past sexual abuse by former district coaches and teachers that surfaced on the alumni Facebook page over the summer are what led to the district’s hiring of Encompass Resolution, LLC.
Fields said the firm, which has conducted an initial review of board policies related to the reporting and handling of sexual abuse allegations, is also now in the process of interviewing individuals about their experience with the district as it relates to the investigation.
“The district has fully cooperated with the document requests by Encompass Resolution, and has assisted in the distribution of surveys,” Fields said. “The district has also updated several sections of our website to aid in the reporting of sexual abuse, misconduct and inappropriate behavior.”
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich, who called for the independent investigation shortly after he was hired, said he wants everyone to know that the investigation is progressing.
“We want to assure the board — and the public — that we are keeping this work at the forefront of our attention,” Ulrich said.
Encompass Resolution is expected to have its findings complete by December. Some of those alleging abuse have raised concerns about the firm’s objectivity and how much information will be released.
Charges & Lawsuits
Former Kirkwood High School drama teacher Christopher Stephens, 54, who was recently charged with raping a student more than two decades ago, is now facing additional charges for sexually abusing two more students in the 1990s. The students were among the survivors who shared their stories on the Kirkwood Alumni Facebook page.
A federal lawsuit filed in September by a former student against the district and one of its former teachers claims the sexual abuse she and other students allegedly experienced in the 1980s was a failure of the district’s responsibility under Title XI “to provide an educational environment free from sexual abuse, harassment and discrimination.”
The lawsuit estimates that more than two dozen Kirkwood School District employees have been accused of sexually harassing or abusing students in the past 40 years, and further accuses the district of covering it up in some of those instances.