A warehouse in Kirkwood suffered major damage due to a large fire last week on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 16.
One Kirkwood firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Kirkwood Fire Chief James Silvernail. No one was inside the building during the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
Chief Silvernail said a call came in at 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 16 pertaining to a heavy smoke at Dale Printing and Packaging, located at 631 Leffingwell Ave. Fire crews arrived shortly after and forced entry into the building.
Due to difficult accessibility in the warehouse, the call was elevated to a four-alarm fire, indicating that a large number of emergency vehicles were needed, Silvernail explained.
“Since I’ve been fire chief here, which will be seven years in May, we’ve only had two multiple alarm fires. The first was a second-alarm fire in 2017,” he said. “In this case, there was a lot of paper, plastic, flammable liquids and cardboard that went up in flames. It made it a very challenging and frustrating fire.”
The fire was contained in about three hours, according to Silvernail. In addition to Kirkwood, fire departments from Webster Groves, Glendale, Brentwood, Richmond Heights, Maplewood, Clayton, West County, Ladue, Crestwood, Mehlville and Fenton were also on scene.
Silvernail said the fire was contained to the warehouse portion of the company and did not affect the company’s offices.