“No Webster Groves resident has been put at risk due to the mechanical issues the department faces,” according to Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples.
First of all, every resident is going to be paying for the Shrewsbury fire truck that suffered some $17,000 in damage when Webster Groves had to borrow a fire truck.
Secondly, every resident who suffers a stroke or heart attack increases the likelihood of suffering additional injury or death due to the delay of emergency care arriving from Glendale, Kirkwood or Shrewsbury.
Third, God help anyone injured in a car accident or as a result of a crime.
Perhaps, just perhaps, the city should spend some — or all — of the American Rescue Act money on fire trucks that work and ambulances that work, and stop thinking or worrying about electric vehicles. And perhaps the residents of Webster Groves should immediately assess the worthiness of the city’s elected officials and other employees.
And no employee of the city has the right to disparage another city employee or group of employees as the city manager did when she said: “Ultimately, the outrage voiced by the Local I.A.F.F 2665 is not about fire engines or ambulances — these are divisive collective bargaining tactics ... ”
That is simply petty nonsense!
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves