As the dust settles from Nov. 8, many of us are providing our takes on election day. Some of us, like myself, may not have seen the outcomes we wanted, but we can respect the institution that is our democratic system nonetheless.
Each election cycle, thousands cast their ballots for candidates they believe represent them and their interests. But when we zoom out from an individual voting stall at a polling place, it’s important to remember the entire system that allows our voices to be heard. Without proper election administration, the system would fall apart.
Keeping up the caliber of our voting infrastructure is no easy task, and it takes quality investments to ensure our election systems are modernized and capable of handling thousands of voters. As we make notes on this election and look ahead to the future, I encourage Congress to put its support behind specific funding allocations for election infrastructure in this year’s budget. The $400 million within the current budget would make a huge difference in meeting basic needs.
Win or lose, it’s critical that every voter has access to the ballot box, and sufficient funding for election infrastructure will make sure that remains a reality. From staffing needs to supplies, keeping voting efficient and accessible is what allows American elections to be great.
Karan Pujji
Creve Coeur