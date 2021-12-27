The Webster Groves City Council on Dec. 21 approved $25,000 in funding toward an informational campaign on Proposition U, an internet use tax to appear on the April 5, 2022, ballot.
Prop U is the second attempt by the city to pass a use tax. The first go around, Prop 1, was rejected by voters by just 13 votes back in April of this year.
Prop U would assess the city’s current sales tax rate on out-of-state, online purchases. Jenny Starkey, director of public affairs and engagement for the city, said a community education campaign will be necessary to ensure that residents understand the difference between Prop U and the previous use tax ballot measure, Prop 1.
“Prop U institutes a local use tax on online purchases made from out-of-state corporations. The use tax is equal to the local sales tax (1.5%) and levels the playing field for local businesses,” Starkey said. “As more and more retail sales shift to out-of-state purchases, Prop U will help to ensure the city of Webster Groves is able to maintain staffing levels and municipal services like street repairs, snow plowing and public safety operations at levels that our residents are accustomed to.”
Several area municipalities — Rock Hill, Brentwood, Kirkwood and Crestwood — have already implemented a use tax.
“Currently, local Webster Groves businesses are at a competitive disadvantage with local customers forced to pay taxes on items,” Starkey said. Out-of-state corporations selling online avoid the tax.”
She went on to say that without a local use tax, area shoppers are paying the share of government services that those buying online manage to avoid.
“And Prop U supports the city work force and services that Webster Groves depends on and demands — such as fire, police, planning and development, streets, and parks and recreation,” Starkey said.
Prop U differs from the failed effort in April in that there is no longer a requirement for residents to self-report their online purchases, making it easier, and far less confusing, for residents to take part in the new program.
“No local resident will need to file tax reports — the use tax will be paid through the seller,” Starkey said.
Promotion of the educational campaign will come from the mayor, council members and local business leaders.
Expense items will include direct mail, yard signs, social media, business community engagement, community events, professional design elements, chamber event sponsorships, an informational town hall and video testimonials, Starkey said. The Missouri Municipal League also has informational items available.
Eric Peterson, assistant city manager/finance and administration director, said he did not anticipate the formation of a political entity to advocate for the legislation.
“Our campaign will be the main driver of what the use tax is and what it means,” Peterson said.
Starkey said the informational campaign will begin as early as January.