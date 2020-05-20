The 1980’s malls, with their foot-traffic-based sales, have gone the way of the velour tracksuit. No local business these days can solely rely on foot traffic for customers, but must have an online shopping presence or perish. An internet sales tax will harm our neighbor’s business, protect giant online retailers like Amazon, and decrease taxes collected by our government.
1. Giant online retailers favor it because it increases the price of our local businesses, making them less competitive. To Amazon, tracking every sale is a minor administrative hiccup; whereas, to a small business, it’s a major time consuming headache in an attempt to avoid getting fined or jailed for tax evasion.
2. Internet taxation will actually decrease government tax revenues. Per Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics, when the price goes up, people buy less of it, resulting in less sales tax collected. Furthermore, local businesses that go bust or never start are another loss of taxation to the government — No stores, no sales, no taxes collected.
3. “Missouri as an internet sales tax free zone” gives Missouri a competitive advantage over other states in attracting new business and supporting existing businesses. More businesses, jobs, sales, employees, etc., equals the more taxes collected.
Closing food for thought: How will making things more expensive, favoring giant online retailers like Amazon, losing tax revenue, and increasing the administrative burden on our neighbor’s business help our Missouri economy? Why should Missouri surrender its competitive economic advantage over other states like tax-raising, population declining, business losing Illinois? Missouri is a great place to live, WORK, and play! Don’t internet sales tax it away, or bring back velour tracksuits. Both aren’t right for today.
Daniel Bruzzini
Webster Groves