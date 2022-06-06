When longtime Principal Ernest Hagenmueller retired from St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Des Peres in 1994, finding a replacement proved difficult. Then fourth grade teacher Janet Profilet was asked to fill in. She didn’t want the job.
“The school board convinced me to do it for an interim year. We couldn’t find anyone after that, so that year turned into three,” said Profilet. “A couple of years in, I saw the impact I was making and kind of fell in love with it. I realized maybe it was something I should be doing.”
Profilet pursued her master’s degree in school administration at Concordia University Chicago and spent several years at a school in St. Charles before St. Paul’s called her back in 2004 to serve as principal. After nearly 20 years in that role, Profilet will retire at the end of this school year.
Though she’d always wanted to be a teacher, Profilet ultimately found school administration more rewarding.
“It’s a big picture thing. You can steer a vision or collaborate with teachers and try new things,” she said. “Here, they’re selecting our school because it’s tuition and faith based. I love hearing from new families who say they feel connected to the church and the school. That’s where you make a big difference.”
In her time at St. Paul’s, Profilet has taken the school through four accreditation cycles, served on the building committee and overseen the construction of a new school building. She also started the annual golf tournament and initiated student-led parent/teacher conferences, in which students take more ownership in their own educational journeys.
Though she’s had many successes in her line of work, none stand out to her as much as how she helped lead the school through the treacherous waters of COVID-19. Though St. Paul’s started virtually after spring break in 2020 like most other districts, administrators spent the summer of 2020 working hard to allow for a safe return in the fall.
“When everyone started virtually (in fall 2020), we were back in person. We had so many things we couldn’t do like band and choir and electives, but we made it work. We did not lose instruction,” said Profilet. “I’m very proud of my teachers for that. I just really brag on them.”
Profilet said St. Paul’s experienced a surge of students during the pandemic — many of them former public school children whose parents wanted them to experience in-person learning. At the same time, a new $10 million school building project came to fruition, allowing the larger student population to spread out and continue their education safely.
Though her successor has yet to be named, Profilet has a few words of advice for them — love the culture of St. Paul’s.
“Don’t come in and change everything right away. Take your time to know the culture and then collaborate,” she said. “This faculty is just phenomenal. This is their passion and their life. If an administrator loves and respects their teachers, it’s a happier climate.”
Profilet plans to use her retirement to travel with her husband. Their first big trip to Australia is scheduled for July. They also want to see more of their seven nieces and nephews, volunteer and remain active in the church and school community.
“To not get up at a 4:20 a.m. alarm will be nice, but I can’t sit still for long,” said Profilet.