My wife and I are bird lovers, and every morning we delight in watching the many different birds coming to our bird feeder outside our kitchen window.
Last week, I went out to our backyard patio to water our flowers when I spotted one of our familiar turtle doves limping around the patio as if she had a broken wing. And then I spotted it — one of her babies lay dead under one of our patio chairs and the mother was doing her best to distract and lead me away from it.
I instantly thought to myself, how touching and beautiful — I had known about this instinctual behavior, but had never before witnessed it. It got me thinking: The female of every species has a God-given instinct to protect its innocent young, sometimes even their dying babies. Fierce mama bears, mother elephants and lionesses are just a few that come to mind. I know that pregnancies can be complicated, but it is sad to see this wonderful protective instinct suppressed today in some expectant mothers.
Leland Curtis
Webster Groves