“Extend your living experience to the outdoors. Enjoy fall nights watching the game on your outdoor entertainment system and illuminate your landscape to enjoy spectacular colors day and night. Create a sense of serenity just outside your home.”

- Streib Electric

“Home is a place to gather with friends and family and live peacefully away from what may seem like a crazy world.  Surround yourself with colors, patterns, and items that you like. What’s trending or popular doesn’t really matter. YOUR home should make YOU happy. I hope you all remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your support of local businesses especially during this time.”

– Patty McGownd, Castlewood Designs

“Want to create livable luxury? Layering color and texture onto a white backdrop through the use of fabric, art, and colorful accessories elevates and softens an aesthetic. And there is always room for a sparkly chandelier.”

- ADJ Interiors