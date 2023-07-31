“When building your dream room, start with a statement fabric that makes you happy! Layer in a mix of embroidered and textured fabrics, a few mini prints and fantastic trims to give your interior the warmth you love.” – Patty McGownd, Castlewood Designs
“Warson Woods Antiques is a multi-dealer gallery offering authentic antique and vintage merchandise displayed in our showroom. Our 150 dealers offer English, French, American furniture, and accessories as well as unique and unusual artifacts. We have an impressive selection of vintage and estate jewelry! Our staff is dedicated to customer satisfaction and a great shopping experience.” – Carol Fyhrie, Warson Woods Antique Gallery
“Summer is finally here, and this year feels like a fresh new beginning. Current trends in design reflect this feeling with bright cheerful florals everywhere. Put a new spin on a small entry hall with a bold floral wallpaper on the ceiling or dress up a neutral couch with pillows in a bright fun print. Being creative with touches of bold color and pattern can create a space that is as unique and individual as we are!” – Reineke Decorating
“Discover the transformative power of under cabinet lighting, a remarkable addition that brings countless perks to your kitchen and beyond. With improved visibility and a harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetics, it illuminates tasks and creates an inviting atmosphere, enhancing your culinary experience with effortless brilliance. Call us today for a free estimate.” – Streib Electric
“Outdoor living spaces don’t have to be limited to use in the warmer months. A fireplace adds both value and versatility to your home and extends the timeframe for use of outdoor spaces, making them comfortable in colder months. A fireplace can add practically endless time for outdoor relaxation and entertainment opportunities — even during the ups and downs of St. Louis weather.” – Riggs