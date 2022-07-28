“Summer is finally here, and this year feels like a fresh new beginning. Current trends in design reflect this feeling with bright cheerful florals everywhere. Put a new spin on a small entry hall with a bold floral wallpaper on the ceiling or dress up a neutral couch with pillows in a bright fun print. Being creative with touches of bold color and pattern can create a space that is as unique and individual as we are!”
– Reineke Decorating
“Warson Woods Antiques is a multi-dealer gallery offering authentic antique and vintage merchandise displayed in our showroom. Our 150 dealers offer English, French, American furniture, and accessories as well as unique and unusual artifacts. We have an impressive selection of vintage and estate jewelry! Our staff is dedicated to customer satisfaction and a great shopping experience.”
– Carol Fyhrie, Warson Woods Antique Gallery
“What’s old is new again when you add a coat of paint for an unexpected pop of color. Changing the color of your china cabinet to bright red or yellow, for example, changes the design trajectory of your space.”
– Roy Wunsch, Miriam Switching Post
“Size matters. Whether you’re changing your entry way or replacing windows, there are numerous options to bring in more light, match historic architectural features, or create a whole new exterior look. Visit our showroom to learn about elevating your exterior!”
– Webster Window & Door
“Under cabinet lighting increases the quality of light in your kitchen by focusing on your workspace, making it safer to prepare your meals. Call us today for a free estimate.”
– Streib Electric
“Shutters are one of Windo Van Go’s most popular products. They provide so many aspects to your window – great decor, superb insulation, flexibility of light control from room darkening to light and open. Composite/vinyl shutters come in white and off-white and are easy to clean and care for, and are most cost efficient. Wood shutters come in a variety of paints and warm stains. All shutters come with a variety of frame styles that work with your window.”
– Windo Van Go
“When building your dream room, start with a statement fabric that makes you happy! Layer it with a mix of embroidered and textured fabrics, a few mini prints and don’t forget fantastic trims to give your interior the warmth you love.”
– Patty McGownd, Castlewood Designs