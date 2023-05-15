While not a member of Peace United Church of Christ, its members have continued to inspire me over the last three years as I have gotten to know the Rev. Dr. Wendy Bruner and many of the congregation members, and by the actions I have seen them take.
Most recently is the ultimate “Live Your Values Action” example. On Sunday May 7, the congregation voted to move forward with the selling of its property to be converted to quality affordable housing for senior citizens. Peace UCC easily could have sold the property to the highest bidder and not cared what became of the old space, but that is not what happened.
Last year Peace UCC voted to sell its property and move into space at Eden Theological Seminary. A win-win-win for Peace UCC, Eden and the city of WG. By sharing space at Eden, Peace UCC can focus on its mission and not worry about spending money on a roof, a boiler, etc. Eden has a tenant for vacant space, which helps its budget. And the city of WG wins by the opening of land for something we truly lack — affordable housing.
I couldn’t be more inspired and prouder of all who had this vision and the conviction and have worked to get it to this point. And the hard work has just begun. I truly hope the community gets behind this exciting development and embraces the project.
Clark Hotaling
Webster Groves