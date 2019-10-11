Regarding Alex Chosid’s Sept. 20 critique titled, “Editorial Standards & 5G Technology Concerns:” Chosid attacked the organizers of a local well-attended 5G information event. He attacked myself, calling me “a loon of a chemist.”
Chosid said: “The scientific consensus is that the (5G) technology is much less harmful than the already harmless radiation we are constantly surrounded by.”
False! There is no scientific consensus regarding 5G technology. Why? It has never been studied. We will be exposing millions of people to a technology that has never been tested for safety. Allowing this technology to be used without proving its safety is reckless.
Thousands of studies show that existing cell phone technology is causing cancer, heart disease, type-2 diabetes, infertility, and mental disturbances — such as depression, anxiety and increased suicidal tendencies. One study in Israel found that the risk of cancer quadrupled among people living within 1,100 feet of a cell phone tower. Long-term cell phone users have the highest incidence of brain cancer. Children who use cell phones before age 20 have a fourfold increased brain tumor risk.
Regarding the attack on myself, I am respected internationally by my scientist peers. This year I have addressed conferences in six foreign countries.
Chosid attacks my book, “Never Fear Cancer Again,” because actor Rob Schneider endorsed it. He neglects the other 10 physicians and scientists who endorsed the book, including Dr. Ronald Green who cured himself of terminal cancer by using information in the book.
Chosid attacks me for saying that supplements are necessary. The National Academy of Sciences and the Journal of the American Medical Association maintain it is no longer possible to get the nutrition you need without supplementing.
Raymond Francis, Speaker, STL for Safe Technology at Webster Groves Public Library