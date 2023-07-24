Great Rivers Greenway is working with the city of Webster Groves in asking for citizen input on plans for a small park at the intersection of Big Bend and Oxford boulevards, near Deer Creek Shopping Center.
The park will include an extension of Deer Creek Greenway to fill the gap between the current endpoint and the planned extension through Maplewood to the River Des Peres Greenway.
The park will:
• Connect Webster Groves to a regional trail network;
• Beautify a gateway to the Webster Groves community;
• Reduce flooding impacts by converting a vacant parking lot into a park.
Citizens are asked to take a short survey to give their input about the park at surveymonkey.com/r/WGpark. The survey will be open until Aug. 27.