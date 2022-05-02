Earlier this year, the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen voted to partner with the city of Rock Hill in applying for a municipal park grant for an inclusive playground at Hudson Elementary School in the Webster Groves School District.
The planning grant has been approved, and residents now have an opportunity to give input on what they would like to see for the new playground.
To complete an online survey or donate to the playground project, visit tinyurl.com/4f2fkc6w. An in-person feedback session will be held later this summer.