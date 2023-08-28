From quaint cottages and modern treehouses to cozy chalets and custom homes, Innsbrook is the natural choice for living the best life. Surrounded by breathtaking views, gorgeous natural landscape, and a sense of tranquility that emanates from every niche of the 7,500-acre community, Innsbrook features over 100 lakes, resort-style amenities, and endless possibilities for outdoor exploration — all just an hour west from St. Louis.
Above all, property owners most value the opportunity Innsbrook offers to be in sync with nature, whether they own a primary residence or a recreational property that serves as a home away from home.
Drawing on decades of expertise, Innsbrook is adding a new product to its portfolio — the Tyrolean Sonnenhaus. This all-new concept combines the modern exterior of a treehouse with cozy interior elements of a cottage into one convenient and comfortable residence that can transition from a vacation home to a permanent residence.
Offered in three- and four-bedroom models, each home will display an open floor plan featuring spacious living areas and Innsbrook’s signature wall-of-windows that create stunning views to bring the beauty of the outdoors in. Sliding glass doors from the family room and primary bedroom will open to a composite deck and/or patio that lines the entirety of the back elevation. Vertical board and batten siding, decorative timber overhang details, and stone masonry will border the base of all four exterior elevations, adding a touch of Innsbrook flair to a modern home design resting in the heart of nature.
Discover all of the possibilities that await solo travelers and families at Innsbrook on Oct. 14, 2023, during Innsbrook’s self-guided Fall Home Tour.
For more information or to speak to an Innsbrook representative, call 636-928-3366 ext. 9199 or email property@innsbrook-resort.com.
Explore Innsbrook without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week or virtually at Innsbrook-resort.com.