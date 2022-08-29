Imagine living in a place where every day is the weekend and relaxation is required. Just a hop, skip and a jump from St. Louis sits an almost magical place where residential dreams become a reality — Innsbrook.
Customize a piece of paradise at Innsbrook, which offers more than 100 lakes, sandy beaches, nature trails, a fitness and aquatics center, an upscale Clubhouse Bar & Grille, and family events for all ages. It’s the best of both worlds for those who want to be in sync with nature, but still have the comforts of home within reach.
With an 18-hole championship golf course, guests can enjoy playing endless rounds of golf with spectacular views. The newly renovated course sits amid rolling, wooded hillsides, narrow fertile valleys and 12 lakes.
The newly remodeled Clubhouse Bar & Grille is the place where family and friends can meet for good food and great times. The restaurant’s open-concept design combines the dining and bar areas into one rustic, defined space equipped with an expanded dance floor, big-screen TVs and a sound system for live entertainment.
Innsbrook has a place for everyone in one of its new lakefront communities that allow for full-time residence, a weekend-only getaway or something in between. New lakefront custom cottage sites are available on 16-acre Lake Tyrol, Innsbrook’s newest cottage lake.
Cottage living offers a comfortable balance between a resort lifestyle coupled with the cozy characteristics of home. Build a getaway tucked into the trees and enjoy the perfect spot for kayaking, canoeing, fishing or just a relaxing day on the water.
The Innsbrook community continues to provide a baseline of normalcy and peace within its gates. Innsbrook’s 7,500 acres of spacious, secluded property and amenities allow people to safely live life with little interruption.
Discover the Innsbrook lifestyle. To join the Innsbrook family, call one of Innsbrook’s agents at 636-928-3366 ext. 9199 or email property@innsbrook-resort.com. Explore Innsbrook without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week or virtually at innsbrook-resort.com.