Imagine living in a place where every day is the weekend and relaxation is required. Just a hop, skip and a jump from St. Louis sits an almost magical place where residential dreams become a reality.
Customize a piece of paradise at Innsbrook, which offers more than 100 lakes, sandy beaches, nature trails, a fitness and aquatics center, an upscale Clubhouse Bar & Grille and family events for all ages. It’s the best of both worlds for those who want to be in sync with nature, but still have the comforts of home within reach.
With an 18-hole championship golf course, guests can enjoy playing endless rounds of golf with spectacular views. The newly renovated course sits amid rolling, wooded hillsides, narrow fertile valleys and 12 sparkling lakes.
The newly remodeled Clubhouse Bar & Grille is the place where family and friends can meet for good food and great times. The restaurant’s open-concept design combines the dining and bar areas into one rustic, defined space equipped with an expanded dance floor, big-screen televisions and a sound system for live entertainment.
As popularity of the community increases, new developments are on the horizon. In expanding the Innsbrook community, those seeking a life of leisure can buy a desired lot now and build later.
Innsbrook has a place for everyone in one of its new lakefront communities that allow for full-time residence, a weekend-only getaway or something in between. New lakefront custom cottage sites are available on 16-acre Lake Tyrol, Innsbrook’s newest cottage lake.
Cottage living offers a comfortable balance between a resort lifestyle coupled with the cozy characteristics of home. Build a getaway tucked into the trees and enjoy the perfect spot for kayaking, canoeing, fishing or just a relaxing day on the water.
Frieden Lake — meaning “peace” in German — is another prime spot for those seeking a wooded or lakefront chalet with a signature, expansive wall of windows that brings nature directly into the home. Nestled amid the beautiful forest and lush hillsides, this community offers plenty of lakefront and off-water building sites.
Frieden Lake homes are available in a number of styles and plans from a new treehouse model overlooking the woodlands to a lofted lakefront A-frame chalet. Just steps from both Frieden Lake and Lake Tyrol is Innsbrook’s Tyrolean nature trail, which offers wildlife, natural scenery and differing levels of challenge for hikers.
Innsbrook’s newest venture is an expansion on the southwestern side of the property, surrounded by 1,500 acres of beautiful forests and lakes in the new Tyrolean Region. Discover a panorama of woodland dreams and rich valleys with a unique treehouse development coming soon. By growing the new development out of the organic curves of the land, these one-of-a-kind properties create a place of peace and privacy.
With 146 acres of terrain below, treehouse owners will have easy access to nearby hiking trails and can explore the peaceful Midwestern forests and unique wildlife that resides within Innsbrook’s gates with ease.
Ranging between 1,000- and 1,600-square-feet, the one, two and three-bedroom treehouses will each have the same exterior layout with maintenance-free siding options, intended to put a modern twist on a home hidden within nature’s shadows. Elongated windows will line each side of the great room, providing a breathtaking view of the valleys below.
From quaint cottages and rustic chalets nestled in the woods to cozy condos and custom homes perched on the water’s edge, Innsbrook is the natural choice for living a great life. Being a favorite close-to-home sanctuary for 50 years, families can enjoy all the amenities a lake lifestyle offers throughout the year including open-air concerts, kids’ camps, tennis, pickleball courts and more.
Property owners can also retreat to their secluded private dock or entertain guests on their wrap-around deck overlooking the forest or lake. The kids can skip stones, roast marshmallows, track wildlife or build forts. Picture a perfect family weekend or couple’s getaway, a retreat to a place where you can enjoy the great outdoors or just cuddle by the fire.
As Innsbrook celebrates 50 years of close-knit community and family values, consider becoming a part of the next half century and discover the Innsbrook lifestyle. Despite pandemic challenges over the past year, the Innsbrook community continues to provide a baseline of normalcy and peace within its gates. Innsbrook’s 7,500 acres of spacious, secluded property and amenities allow people to safely live life with little interruption.
