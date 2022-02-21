The Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center of Webster Groves is excited to announce their expansion into a new 3,500 square foot clinic. The new location at 220 W. Lockwood, is still in the heart of Old Webster. A Grand Opening celebration will be held on Thursday, February 24th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m.
The Ozzie Smith Centers offer the latest technologies in regenerative rehabilitation. “IMAC” stands for Innovative Medical Advancements and Care. Their outpatient medical clinics focus on treating sports and orthopedic injuries as well as movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. IMAC Centers also offer affordable chiropractic care options.
In 2015, former Cardinals baseball player Ozzie Smith was told he needed surgery. Many years of back flips, dives and swings had taken a toll on his body. But Smith didn’t want surgery or the opioid prescription that accompanies invasive orthopedic procedures. Instead, he went to the flagship IMAC Clinic in Paducah, Kentucky. He had such a good experience that a few months later, he decided to bring IMAC to his beloved St. Louis. In 2016, the first Ozzie Smith IMAC Center was opened in Chesterfield.
“I received PT, chiropractic adjustments, gel injections and stem cell injections at the Ozzie Smith IMAC Center,” wrote knee patient Ed C. “The care team totally supports their patients and is concerned about their progress. They are more like friends and don’t make you feel that it’s just a business … you MATTER and your goals MATTER!”
220 W. Lockwood Ave., Ste. 103
Webster Groves
314-962-6015