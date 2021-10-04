Ozzie Smith Center is excited to announce that Lockwood Chiropractic is now the Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center-Webster Groves — the newest Ozzie Smith Center in St. Louis!
In 2015, former Cardinals baseball player Ozzie Smith was told he needed surgery. Many years of back flips, dives and swings had taken a toll on his body. But Smith didn’t want surgery or the opioid prescription that accompanies invasive orthopedic procedures. Instead, he went to the flagship IMAC Clinic in Paducah, Kentucky. He had such a good experience that a few months later, he decided to bring IMAC to his beloved St. Louis. In 2016, the first Ozzie Smith IMAC Center was opened in Chesterfield.
“IMAC” stands for Innovative Medical Advancements and Care. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics focus on treating sports and orthopedic injuries as well as movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. IMAC Centers also offer affordable chiropractic care options.
In the fall of 2020, Dr. Whalen met the leaders of IMAC and knew that their integrated patient care model fit with her philosophy of focused and compassionate patient care. Dr. Whalen, now part of the Webster Groves Ozzie Smith Center, continues to provide gentle chiropractic care as part of an integrated team offering innovative, non-surgical medical treatments, physical therapy and chiropractic care.
113 W. Lockwood Ave.
Webster Groves
314-962-6015