A 2020 Kirkwood High School graduate and United States Marine is recovering after being struck by an errant air rifle pellet fired by a man shooting at squirrels.
According to a report in the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Gabriel Heefner, 20, was on leave from the Marines to visit friends and see his grandparents in Iowa City. At 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 17, Heefner was discovered in a crashed vehicle, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.
Doctors removed part of the left side of Heefner’s skull to allow for brain swelling, according to information shared on the GoFundMe page set up for Heefner’s family. Doctors informed Heefner’s parents, Nile and Codi Heefner of St. Louis, that the bullet cannot be removed due to its location in the middle of Heefner’s brain. It is unlikely he will regain full motion on the left side of his body.
Philip Olson, 69, of Iowa City, later turned himself in after hearing about Heefner’s injuries. Olson said he was shooting at a squirrel from inside his home when the accident occurred. Olson faces several charges for violating Iowa hunting laws, as well as discharging an air rifle within city limits.
As of Sunday, Nov. 8, Heefner was conscious, participating in physical therapy to regain motion and capable of some speech, according to family’s the GoFundMe page. The fundraising campaign on behalf of Heefner’s family has raised nearly $69,000.
“The fact that Gabe is alive and breathing air at all is an absolute gift,” Codi Heefner wrote in a Nov. 7 update on the GoFundMe site. “We are completely aware of how easily that could have not been the case, and I pray we never, ever take God’s life-giving love for granted.”
Heefner was the top graduate out of his class in the Marines and achieved the rank of lance corporal.