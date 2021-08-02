Joan Lerch in her July 16 letter maintained that a “No” vote on Prop 1, that supposedly promotes “diversity, equity and inclusion in all forms,” actually does nothing to guarantee that more affordable housing will become available to people of color and that you “cannot engineer diversity.”
She further maintained that it is insulting to any minority to say: “Look, we get it. You will never be able to afford to live here with only your resources, skills and situation. So, we’re going to tweak the rules for ya!”
Well, perhaps she is right. If Webster is going to become more diverse racially, perhaps we need to appeal to wealthy African Americans to move here, those who can afford our “gracious, traditional homes on large lots.” So, where are all of those wealthy African Americans? Why are there not more wealthy African Americans living in Webster already? I suppose one possible explanation is that we have done little, if anything, to encourage wealthy African Americans to move here. Another possible explanation is that wealthy African Americans prefer not to live in a community where the other wealthy people are almost exclusively white.
Well, we can overcome those obstacles. Let’s initiate a well-publicized outreach effort where we invite wealthy African Americans (and other minorities) to move to Webster Groves. To ensure that they will not feel isolated and will be more likely to remain in our community, we should encourage them to bring other family members and friends as well.
Maybe Joan Lerch is right. Engineering diversity may not be the best option. Perhaps we also need to be more overtly inviting of others, especially if they are superficially more diverse than our current population.
Paul Detrick
Webster Groves