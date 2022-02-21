Another week, another full page ad (costing an estimated $1,500-plus) from PreserveWebster.org trying to influence a local election. This organization ran ads and placed yard signs for Prop 1 (2021 election) and against Douglass Hill, and now appears to be prepping for the April elections. Nanci Daesch is listed as treasurer.
Here’s the Preserve Webster donor history listed on its Missouri Ethics Commission filings: A grand total of three people contributed nearly $10,000, including Kathy Hart, who is currently running for mayor of Webster Groves and is listed as deputy treasurer of PreserveWebster.org. The Preserve Webster information is publicly available on the Missouri Ethics Commission website (www.mec.mo.gov), even though the group now appears “terminated.”
Why hide in the shadows? Why try to influence elections after you have apparently closed your committee? Is Preserve Webster LLC a PAC? Who are they and what are their true goals?
Do we want a small group of large donors influencing our local elections with misleading and incomplete information? I don’t!
Clark Hotaling
Webster Groves