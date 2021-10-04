Nemo dat quod non habet — (You can’t give what you don’t have) — is common sense our government ignores at our peril. In 2020, the federal government collected $3.42 trillion in taxes and spent nearly twice that — $6.65 trillion. For our government to spend more than it collects, it has to print money. This leads to inflation — the cruelest tax of all.
Inflation drops the value of not only each dollar you earn today, but also drops the value of every dollar you have ever earned and the value of every dollar you will earn in the future.
Inflation is something we should never hand down to the next generation who will be taxed without representation by our doing so. Since the government printing presses went into high gear with Keynesian economics of “Quantitative Easing” and multiple government stimulus packages, the federal money supply has more than tripled from $4.9 trillion in 2000 to $18.8 trillion in 2020. The value of the dollar as measured by its ability to buy gold has gone down 450% from $400 per ounce in 2000 to $1,800 per ounce today.
No mandatory minimum wage of $15 an hour, welfare program or government spending spree can compete with this rate of inflation. The elderly, disabled and veterans on fixed incomes are affected the worst by inflation. Inflation’s higher wages but less purchasing power push people into a higher tax bracket where the government’s “progressive income tax” system then extracts more dollars from each person whose dollar continues to buy them less and less. Inflation is the cruelest tax of all.
Daniel B. Bruzzini
Webster Groves