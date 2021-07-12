Recent retirees often begin their post-work years by spending more time with family, taking up new hobbies or enjoying the outdoors.
While retired Kirkwood High School chemistry teacher Robert Becker has checked all those boxes, he’s also been developing, testing and tweaking his new invention — a construction set toy called HyperTiles.
Becker retired after the 2019-20 school year after 36 years of teaching, the last 30 spent at Kirkwood High School. Known for his original, outside-the-box labs and demonstrations, Becker is now applying his creativity in a new way.
“I call it chapter two,” he said. “Chapter one was teaching for 36 years, and chapter two is HyperTiles.”
Although he’s been creating tangible models for the past few years, the idea has been in the works for decades. Becker found inspiration in 1982 in a 3-D design course in college taught by distinguished sculptor Erwin Hauer. The specific concept for the HyperTiles shape, called a hyperbolic paraboloid, first came to Becker around the time he moved to Kirkwood in 1990. He’s had the idea “on the backburner” ever since.
Initially, the best prototype he could put together consisted of duct tape and toothpicks. Fortunately, as a high school teacher, Becker was surrounded by people to bounce ideas off — his students. One student who was important to the development of the HyperTiles was David Gill, now a rising senior at Kirkwood High School.
Becker learned that Gill had an interest in 3-D printing, which would become the cornerstone that brought HyperTiles to reality. After much experimenting with and adapting to 3-D designing and printing, including collaboration with Gill, Becker had adequate plastic prototypes and 3-D printed connectors to put the hyperbolic paraboloid pieces together. To more efficiently produce the HyperTiles, Becker is now switching from 3-D printing to a process called injection molding.
In addition to tapping into his creativity, Becker has had to develop skills in starting a toy production company, including manufacturing, obtaining a design patent and marketing the product. He began a Kickstarter campaign in mid-May with a goal of raising $5,000 to fund the project and move forward. The online fundraising campaign, which included two short videos showing children using the toy and Becker explaining the HyperTiles, was set to last for a month. The campaign reached its $5,000 goal in seven hours.
By the end of the month-long campaign, HyperTiles had drawn in more than $15,000 from 230 of the project’s supporters. Through Kickstarter, these backers pre-ordered sets of HyperTiles, each one containing 48 tiles in eight different colors and 80 small connectors.
A main selling point of HyperTiles is that, although the individual pieces are all the same exact size and shape of the hyperbolic paraboloid, users can explore and put together all kinds of different shapes and patterns. Even Becker acknowledges there are many possibilities he hasn’t yet discovered.
“I’m really interested in seeing what kids come up with once the HyperTiles are out because I think there are ideas I haven’t even come close to touching on,” he said.
Though Becker refers to the HyperTiles as a toy, he said they can be of interest to adults, artists, mathematicians and physicists “to play with, explore and investigate.”
Gill also values the exploratory aspect of the HyperTiles.
“My favorite part about them is the fact that there’s no real objective,” he said. “It’s not like a puzzle where there’s a definite beginning or end. It’s not like any other toy out there because you can do whatever you want with them. You can make things that are not bound by what we normally think of.”
Becker recognizes that some may see this undertaking as an entrepreneurial effort, but his goal isn’t for HyperTiles to be profitable — he’d just like it to be “a financially break-even hobby.”
“I don’t plan on making a penny on this,” he said. “If it turns a profit, every penny is going to a series of charities that my wife and I are already supporting, and now we can support them even more.”
Those who have ordered a set can expect it to arrive in September or October. Anyone interested in learning more about HyperTiles or purchasing a set can contact Becker via email at r_becker@sbcglobal.net.
Hayden Davidson is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. He is a rising senior at Kirkwood High School, and is an editor-in-chief at the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call.