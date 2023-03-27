After several residents voiced concerns about the dangers marijuana poses to children, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on March 13 introduced a bill to regulate smoking marijuana and vaping in indoor public places.
With the passage of Amendment 3 by Missouri voters in November 2022 legalizing recreational marijuana, cities have the authority to regulate its usage, but not ban it.
“Under Amendment 3, it is now legal to sell, possess and smoke marijuana in Missouri,” said Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms. “This bill updates our city code to reflect that reality. This bill creates local ordinances on which our public safety officers can then issue tickets for violation in municipal court instead of state courts.”
The board then considered a bill on smoking marijuana in outdoor places. Alderman Dean Fitzpatrick asked if it would be illegal for someone to smoke marijuana while walking a dog in his neighborhood.
“I would say yes,” Des Peres City Attorney Graville said.
But Fitzpatrick disagreed, saying that would be an overreach by the city.
“If it’s legal in the state, how can we make that illegal? I’m just creating scenarios,” Fitzpatrick said.
The city attorney described the city as being “in a dark closet” over such a scenario, and posed: “What if the person smoking (marijuana) walks by a school?”
Discussions about smoking marijuana and vaping in indoor and outdoor public places in Des Peres are expected to continue at the March 27 meeting of the Des Peres Board of Aldermen.