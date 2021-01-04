Indoor dining returns to St. Louis County today, along with new protocols aimed at mitigating risks of spreading COVID-19. Protocols were developed by the health department in partnership with an informal group of restaurant owners.
Occupancy at restaurants is limited to 25% of their fire code capacity or the total number of diners sitting at tables spaced at six feet apart — whichever is lower. Banquet facilities are limited in their occupancy to 25% or 50 people, whichever number is lower.
New mask protocols will be in place to better protect restaurant workers. Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 10 p.m. Some bars will need to install physical barriers such as plastic dividers or plexi-glass. Restaurants and bars will record the names and contact information of patrons to assist with contact tracing and case investigation if that proves necessary.
The new guidelines for restaurants and bars can be found online at stlcorona.com.
"It’s important to note that these policy changes are due to the number of cases going in the right direction and everyone needs to understand that indoor dining — even with these protocols — continues to pose substantial risks to both patrons and employees," wrote St. Louis County Health Department Public Information Officer Sara Dayley. "The information collected to assist in contact is solely to protect the public, and only one person’s contact information per table is required. Restaurants and other establishments must keep this information confidential and share it only with the Department of Public Health if asked. This has been a recommendation from DPH for several months and many other jurisdictions around the country are using this model to help facilitate communication when there are positive cases that present a risk of exposure."
St. Louis County Parks Activities
St. Louis County Parks have several upcoming events to help citizens get outside and be active. The complete Fall/Winter Activity Guide can be found online at https://issuu.com/stlcoparks/docs/activity_guide_fallwinter_20-21. The number of participants are limited. Masks are required when inside buildings and when social distancing cannot be maintained. Events and programs listed are subject to change based on updated recommendations and guidelines provided by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
To register for an event call 314-615-4FUN Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., or visit https://reservestlouis.usedirect.com/StLouisWeb.
Learn to Play Pickleball
Jan. 16 | The Pavilion at Lemay
Learn the game from the ground up in a no-pressure environment.
Night Out at Laumeier
Jan. 22 | Laumeier Sculpture Park
A bottle of wine and some creative exploration make for a great night out at Laumeier Sculpture Park!
Family Movie Night
Jan. 22 | Affton Community Center
Kick back and relax with a family movie night at Affton Community Center. Call 314-615-8822 to register.
Eagle Watch & Trail Walk
Jan. 23 | Fort Belle Fontaine Park
Spend your day with the Friends of Fort Belle Fontaine Park observing the eagles. Call 314-615-8800 to register.