With the number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County surging in recent weeks, new public health orders are now in effect.
The restrictions, which went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17, include a ban on indoor dining, stricter mask requirements, a plea to celebrate Thanksgiving with only those in people’s households, and a “Safer at Home” order.
“Our hospitals are nearly full and our health care workers are in stress,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said when he announced the new restrictions. “We can’t possibly wait any longer to get the spread of this virus in check.”
The “Safer at Home” order mandates that residents remain at home unless going to work or school, seeking medical care, or buying food or other daily necessities. Exceptions are made for church, visiting family members and caring for those who need assistance, including children.
“You and your family members are safest at home. When you go out, you are putting yourself at risk — even without symptoms,” Page said.
The order also prohibits any gathering of more than 10 people. Page said that even in groups of established members, all participants should practice safe masking, social distancing and sanitation to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. If any group member gets sick, they must immediately notify the other members.
Page added that while he understands the holidays are coming up, citizens should keep family gatherings to small groups.
“This won’t be easy and this won’t be fun. I would strongly discourage large, traditional family gatherings. Your health and the health of those you love are at stake,” he said. “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household.”
Page also said restaurants may no longer offer indoor dining. Outdoor dining, take-out and delivery are allowed. Bars may only provide carryout and delivery. Businesses must reduce their capacity from the previously-announced 50% of the maximum allowed to 25%.
Face coverings must be worn by anyone over the age of five in any indoor setting outside of the home, including when at work, when frequenting businesses, or when gathering with people who live outside of households. Included in this order is everyone at a gym, including those who are working out, as well as organized sports participants when not actively playing a game and students are in a school setting.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is instructed to quarantine immediately and notify anyone they have been in contact with.
As of Nov. 18, the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Louis County was 759, the highest recorded thus far. Since the pandemic began, nearly 1,000 St. Louis County residents have lost their lives to coronavirus.