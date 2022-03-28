Cedarhurst Senior Living is committed to making sure every resident feels loved, valued, supported and able to safely live life to the fullest. With locations in Des Peres, Tesson Heights and St. Charles, Cedarhurst’s goal is to be the real, true friend who creates a lasting home for its residents while giving their loved ones peace of mind.
“We have learned the vital importance of putting a true emphasis on leading with the heart,” said Christie Sielfleisch, director of communications for Cedarhurst Senior Living. “We allow our empathy, positivity, and compassion to guide us into ensuring our residents and their loved ones feel comfortable approaching us with their needs and trusting us with their care, all while establishing consistent respect.”
These three Cedarhurst communities offer assisted living, independent living and memory care services for seniors at any stage of life. It offers person-based, individualized care plans unique to all residents, with an emphasis on nurturing who each resident is in their heart and ensuring they can continue to live the life they choose to live.
These goals are supported by the Living True Program — a carefully-tailored approach to respectful, individualized living — as well as personalized memory care programs and Crafted by Cedarhurst, a culinary program with decadent and healthy menu choices.
Residents thrive on an active, engaged lifestyle. Joyful moments are part of the daily routine.
Sielfleisch said while the experienced staff at Cedarhurst knows moving somewhere new can be frightening, they are committed to making it as easy and stress-free as possible.
“Cedarhurst Senior Living is confident we can take care of your loved one, but we understand that the transition into senior living can cause some anxiety,” she said. “This is where the Cedarhurst Promise comes in. Any resident who is dissatisfied and decides to move out within their first 60 days will receive a complete refund.”
For more information or to schedule a tour, call 314-938-2456, or visit www.cedarhurstliving.com.
