I’m writing as a Navy veteran and a concerned, independent voter in Webster Groves to ask State Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Kirkwood): Why are you trying to take away my right to vote in publicly funded primary elections?
For eight years, I served our country on active duty, and I am deeply honored and proud of that service. Yet, because I’m an independent voter, if Senator Koenig and some of his colleagues have their way, I will lose my right to vote in the very democratic elections I fought to protect.
I’m proud to be one of thousands of independent voters in the state of Missouri. We are the fastest growing group of voters in the state, and we come from all backgrounds and all walks of life. Missouri currently allows for independent citizens like me to choose a ballot during the primary elections. However, during the 2020 Legislative session, Senator Koenig introduced SB 571 to convert Missouri primaries from open to closed.
A “closed” primary system would force all voters to publicly register to vote with a private political party, six months before the primary. While political parties might be private, our elections are publicly funded by all Missouri taxpayers. Any law to close
our election system would disenfranchise thousands of independents, including many vets like me, resulting in taxation without the ability to vote for our preferred representation. That’s not right.
At a moment of great crises in our country, we should be embracing election reforms that bring
Missourians together across partisan lines, not further divide us. Senator Koenig, you (and your colleagues who support closed primaries) are putting your party over your state, and partisanship over the public’s best interest. On behalf of independent veterans like me, will you publicly commit to protecting our ability to vote in primary elections?
Eric Bronner
Webster Groves