Webster Groves boasts several independent bookstores, and that means lots to do for Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 30. Check out the following shops on April 30.
Betty’s Books. Visit Betty’s Books, 10 Summit Ave., all day on Saturday, April 30, for arts and crafts, a prize raffle and other activities. The first 50 kids will receive a treat bag. Mirabel from “Encanto” will make an appearance from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., listen to ukulele playing by Danielle Petersen and enjoy an extra special story time. There will be fun for adults from 5 to 7 p.m. with free wine tasting and live music by Scott MacDonald.
The Novel Neighbor. The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., is also participating in Independent Bookstore Day on April 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The celebration includes fun giveaways, exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merchandise and special treats.
The Webster Groves Bookshop. In conjunction with Independent Bookstore Day, The Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave., is hosting Webster-Kirkwood Times Editor Emeritus Don Corrigan for a presentation from 2 to 3 p.m.
Corrigan will discuss his recent book, “American Roadkill,” with a special emphasis on domestic pets and road safety issues. To reserve a spot, call the shop at 314-968-1185. Proceeds from the event benefit CARE STL, a no-kill animal shelter in the city of St. Louis.
In addition, the shop will offer 15% off purchases throughout the day (excluding local authors and special orders) for customers who mention this article in the Webster-Kirkwood Times.