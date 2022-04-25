The city of Webster Groves is blessed with several independent bookstores, and that means lots to do for Independent Bookstore Day on April 30! This national event, held annually on the last Saturday in April, celebrates independent bookstores across the country. Check out the following shops on April 30 for literary fun!
Betty’s Books
Visit Betty’s Books, 10 Summit Ave., all day on Independent Bookstore Day, April 30, for arts and crafts, a prize raffle and other activities. The first 50 kids will receive a treat bag. Mirabel from “Encanto” will make an appearance from 10:30-11:30 a.m. From 3:30-4:30 p.m., listen to ukulele playing by Danielle Petersen and enjoy an extra special story time. Adult fun runs from 5-7 p.m. with free wine tasting and live music by Scott MacDonald.
The Novel Neighbor
The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., is also participating in Independent Bookstore Day on April 30 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The celebration includes fun giveaways, exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merch, and special treats.
The Webster Groves Bookshop
In conjunction with Independent Bookstore Day, The Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave., is hosting former Times editor-in-chief Don Corrigan for a presentation from 2-3 p.m. Corrigan will discuss his recent book, “American Roadkill,” with a special emphasis on domestic pets and road safety issues. To reserve a spot, call the shop at 314-968-1185. Proceeds from this event benefit CARE STL, a no-kill animal shelter in the city of St. Louis.
In addition, the shop will offer 15% off purchases on April 30 (excluding local authors and special orders) for customers who mention this article in the Webster-Kirkwood Times!