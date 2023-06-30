Kirkwood Fourth of July Freedom Festival
Located at Kirkwood Park
Live music, food trucks and fireworks await those attending this year’s Kirkwood Fourth of July Freedom Festival held at Kirkwood Park. Food trucks open at 5 p.m. with live musical entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Please note that West Adams Avenue will be closed to traffic from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Tarps or blankets placed to reserve fireworks viewing locations will be removed to prevent damage to grass. The annual Freedom Festival is hosted by the city of Kirkwood. In the event of rain, the festival will be postponed to July 5.
Webster Groves Community Days Schedule
On the grounds of Eden Seminary
Lions Club Carnival
The Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival and Barbecue will take place on the grounds of Eden Seminary, at the corner of Lockwood & Bompart avenues, July 1 to 4. There will be 18 rides along with two inflatables. There are two unlimited ride wristband days: Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2. Ride from 2 to 11 p.m. for $30.
Community Days Parade
The Community Days Parade is Tuesday, July 4, starting at 10 a.m. The parade travels along a two-mile route through the streets of Webster Groves and draws a crowd of thousands of spectators. The parade begins at Lockwood and Selma and ends at Elm and Glendale (Memorial Park).
Independence Day Fireworks
Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. on July 4 at Memorial Field. A safety zone has been set up around the fireworks, with fireworks to be viewed anywhere outside of that zone. Tarps and blankets placed before the show may be removed to preserve the turf. Removed items may be claimed at the Recreation Complex. For public safety reasons, the Aquatic Center will be closed the entire day of July 4.
July 3 Pet Parade
Open to kids ages 15 and younger, the Pet Parade is designed as a good-natured competition where pets, with some assistance from their owners, compete in a variety of categories. Registration: 5:30 to 6 p.m. The event, held at the Recreation Center, starts at 6 p.m. No Fee.
Live Music
Saturday, July 1: The Heydays from 6 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 2: Mindbenders from 6 to 10 p.m.
Monday, July 3: Off Topic from 6 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4: Bluestone Roots from 3 to 7 p.m.
Carnival Hours
Saturday, July 1: 2 to 11 p.m. ($30 Wrist Bands)
Sunday, July 2: 2 to 11 p.m. ($30 Wrist Bands)
Monday, July 3: 5 to 11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4: 2 to 7 p.m.