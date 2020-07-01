Oh, say can you see, what complications we bring to Independence Day 2020?
Most of our community parades, carnivals and fireworks celebrations are canceled and silent this year due to coronavirus concerns.
(A Webster Groves letter writer is inviting all who care to join him in a socially distant walk along Webster’s traditional parade route on Saturday morning).
The kinds of parades we have been seeing all over our metro area this month are parades of protest and demands for change. This is a new kind of “taxation without representation” challenge. We are waking up to the fact that not all people have been treated equally in this country during the past 224 years.
The brutal police killing of an African American man by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day ripped scabs from old wounds. Those injuries are bleeding and crying out for change, accountability and restitution.
And despite huge political divisions between the blue enclaves and the red fields, there is some momentum that gives hope for at least small steps toward liberty and justice for all.
There may come some legislation for some new accountabilities and forms of policing. Even Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is acknowledging the damage done by the inequality in income growth between low wage earners and wealthier citizens. Often that damage falls along racial lines.
The heroes of yore have been called into question. Princeton University just announced removal of former President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school due to Wilson’s segregationist sympathies and policies. Closer to home, the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park was removed last week.
And now, the iconic statue of Saint Louis astride his battle horse in front of the St. Louis Art Museum at the crest of Art Hill has drawn demands not only for its removal, but for the renaming of the City of St. Louis. It seems that the good deeds that won sainthood for our city’s namesake, Louis IX of France some 800 years ago, are now being balanced against the wars he waged against Muslims and those who “blasphemed” the Catholic Church.
Tear him down? Rename our city? And, oh yes, let all of our leaders resign their posts? Independence Day just got really complicated.
The injuries and injustices are real.
The solutions and restitutions also need to be on a footing that allows participation and real changes. Those are not so simple as toppling statues. Those involve changes in attitudes and changes in the ways we compare and defend our personal interests .
Yes, the time is now. And yes, those steps take time: years, even decades and more. This Independence Day is time for new kinds of celebration.