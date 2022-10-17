State Rep. Barbara Phifer, D-Kirkwood, is seeking a second, two-year term to the Missouri House of Representatives. Her Republican opponent on the Nov. 8 ballot, Gary Bokermann Jr., is best known publicly for his opposition to the Kirkwood School District’s past mandatory mask policies.
The newly-drawn House District 90 takes in most of Kirkwood and Glendale, and parts of Webster Groves, Des Peres and Valley Park.
Barbara Phifer was a United Methodist pastor for more than 40 years before retiring in 2019. In 2020, she was elected to the Missouri House, collecting 57% of the vote over her Republican opponent Anne Landers. She serves on the public safety, ways and means, higher education and transportation House committees.
Phifer is married, and has five children and seven grandchildren. She holds a master’s of divinity degree from the St. Paul School of Theology in Leawood, Kansas, and has served as pastor in churches in Missouri and for five years in Uruguay. She speaks fluent Spanish.
Though part of a “super minority” of Democrats in the Missouri House, Phifer said she can claim some successes.
“I think any time one is able to speak for democracy, for public education and for the rights of all people, that’s a win,” she said.
One of the issues Phifer said she was passionate about advocating for was the $15 minimum wage that was passed for state workers. She was strongly in favor of expanding Medicaid, and describes Republican attempts to negate the expansion through the withholding of funds as “absolutely unconstitutional.”
Phifer said she fought for the return of two round trips for the Missouri River Runner, and advocated for federal grant money toward major improvements to the Kirkwood Train Station.
“Two bills I have really worked on is to take the sales tax off feminine hygiene products and diapers. That has a lot of interest and I am hopeful this will have some traction this year,” she said.
Another important piece of legislation for Phifer is expanding Medicaid for women who are postpartum.
“The federal government will pay for that. It has a lot of support, we just have to get it over the line. Missouri has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country,” she said.
Phifer said a bill sponsored by a minority member of the House rarely gets a hearing. Collaboration with those on the other side of the aisle is very important, and Phifer said she is very good at collaborating.
As a member of the ways and means committee, which deals with taxes, Phifer said she supports the elimination of sales tax on food items. However, she said the governor’s recent reduction of income taxes for the highest earners in Missouri will make eliminating the sales tax on food purchases difficult.
Looking ahead, Phifer said if legalizing recreational marijuana is defeated by voters on Nov. 8, she will be working, as a member of the public safety committee on legislation that would legalize marijuana.
Phifer supports “a fundamental right to bodily autonomy” for women, and said the state needs common sense gun control legislation.
Gary Bokermann Jr. was born in Kirkwood, has a daughter who attends Westchester Elementary School, and holds a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He works as a business consultant for Perot Companies.
In August of last year, Bokermann helped organize a town hall meeting at the Kirkwood Community Center hosted by Missouri Prosper, a parent group that originated in the Rockwood School District over concerns about how diversity, equity and inclusion were being taught in the district. A group gathered outside the building to protest the meeting.
Bokermann said three area Democrats, including Phifer, were invited to be on the panel, but none chose to attend. He said “fake” claims of racism directed at Missouri Prosper didn’t take into account that an African American and a woman born in India were among the panelists.
Bokermann last year spoke at Kirkwood School District Board of Education meetings denouncing district mask mandate policies.
“I wanted proof that masks worked,” he recently told the Times. “Why does my 5-year-old daughter have to go to school wearing a mask, and every adult is wearing a mask? That’s scary for a 5-year-old. We should have been offered a choice. There’s no definitive answer on what works best. It was very frustrating. We needed more data before this was done.”
In November of last year, Bokermann stood before the school board and accused members of being in violation of criminal law, and promised a lawsuit should the mandate continue.
Earlier this week, however, Bokermann took a much more conciliatory tone toward issues, saying that “history should be taught the way history happened,” and stating “I really believe this country needs to be governed from the middle.”
His “MAGA” Donald Trump cap was gone, and the T-shirt he models on his Facebook page, “Running the World Since 1776,” had been replaced with one in support of the gay community.
“I have a battering ram mentality when I’m fired up,” Bokermann said. “But it’s behind the scenes where conversations happen. My views have evolved.”
Bokermann said he was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in March of this year, and with it came “a huge piece of moderation.”
“I debated whether to run for office but, at the end of the day, I decided to put my best foot forward and get a message out there,” he said.
Bokermann has now turned his attention to lobbyists, saying the state is controlled by an army of influence peddlers who target both sides of the political aisle.
“The lobbyists are driving the car right now, and the constituents are in the third row. We need to switch that, with constituents in the driver seat. That’s not happening now,” he said. “I believe that people in politics should be working for the people, and not for their partisan parties.”
Bokermann believes that “identity politics” are destroying the country, and said if elected, he will be a voice for everyone in the community.