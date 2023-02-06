Seven candidates remain on the ballot for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education following the withdrawal of incumbent David Addison.
Addison originally applied to run again, but decided to withdraw after seeing the number of “good candidates” vying for one of three open seats in the April 4 election.
“I’ve served on the board for 12 years now so I did withdraw my name,” he said during a Jan. 26 school board meeting. “Whoever gets on, the board will be in good hands. I felt that at this time it was appropriate for me to step aside and let somebody else go through this.”
Another candidate, Jessica Dewes, withdrew her application early last month.
The remaining candidates are, in order of ballot appearance: Justin Hauke, incumbent Tara Scheer, incumbent Jo Doll, Courtney Schaefer, Tiffany Albrecht, Eric Minute and Grace Lee.