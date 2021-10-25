How is it possible for Webster to benefit from handing over a massive piece of desirable central property to one powerful entity whose singular vision will impact the community and lives of 24,000 citizens now and for decades to come?
Along with the land, we would be handing over an outsize influence on the fate of neighboring businesses and our community as a whole. The buildings, the street, the boardwalk — all owned by SG, or sold off to out-of-area property management conglomerates. A massive, homogeneous island of expensive apartments and condos will instantly make Webster statistically less affordable. Will it even potentially gentrify some of the affordable Webster that remains? This contrasted with what we have there now — many multi generational family businesses, a 154 year old church with deep community history, and a natural creek lined by hundreds of trees that are part of a larger watershed and wildlife corridor that buffers the neighborhood. Not all change is progress.
Could we get more “economic energy” from this area by providing the same supports that could encourage growth like other area businesses enjoy, such as planters, landscaping, Webster flags and streetlights? Why not mix in some housing and retail where there are properties for sale on the footprint of Pacific and eliminate the need for eminent domain, a new road and terracing the entire site. This would remove the flood plain and reduce/remove the need for TIF, keep the green buffer intact and reduce the overall size, traffic and length of construction, addressing many of the concerns that are being repeated.
Incremental change would result in a neighborhood that is more true to Webster’s essence — which I believe to be a community built by many passionate individuals who are deeply interconnected and dedicated to helping to shape this town.
Lizz James
Webster Groves