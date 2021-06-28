Compliments to Emily Hixson Shepherd for her clearly and succinctly stated concerns about the Douglass Hill development (WKT, June 18 Mailbag) proposed for the corner of Rock Hill and Kirkham. As a close neighbor to this planned complex, I would like to expand upon Emily’s mention of the “diminishment of residents’ traffic concerns” in the SG application. I have not yet read the SG application, but I will before the July 12 planning and zoning meeting.
As I understand it, SG Collaborative is telling us that we shouldn’t worry about the increased traffic that will result from the addition of approximately 2,000 residents at the end of our street, Oak Street. We have at least four Union Pacific trains per hour, depending on the day, stopping traffic on Rock Hill Road. Oak Street is regularly used as a by-pass for cars speeding by, trying to avoid being stopped by the trains.
Adding 2,000 residents at Douglass Hill can only make this a more dangerous neighborhood for the children living on the surrounding streets and walking to Givens and Bristol Elementary schools. Has the Webster Groves School District been consulted about the impact on our schools that this huge, out-of-proportion development will have?
Then there are the trees — 90% of the existing trees on the property to be replaced by plantings in other parts of Webster Groves? Really? And the concrete enclosure of Shady Creek, à la River Des Peres? Really? What could go wrong?
Please, residents of Webster Groves, walk along Shady Creek, along Oak Street, along Kirkham and Rock Hill. Please notice other developments in Webster with only three- to four-story buildings. As another resident asked: Do we want to become Clayton? If I wanted to live in Clayton, I would move there. Should we “defer” to Mr. Chapman and his money? Really?
Kathleen Price
Webster Groves