It finally happened this morning! There was an accident by our home at the graded Oakwood Avenue railroad crossing that involved young people, possibly students on their way to Webster Groves High School.
My husband and I have been watching the near misses since we moved in. We have reached out to the Webster Groves Police Department, the city council, and even installed cameras to document possible incidents like the one today.
However, the barrier continues to be Union Pacific. The company has been unwilling to review the safety of this graded crossing/intersection. While it should not have come to this, we hope that this incident will help Union Pacific become interested in increasing the safety of all who use this intersection, including (but not limited to), families with strollers, kids on bikes, dog walkers, all kinds of vehicles, and importantly, the students from North Webster who use this route to go to and from Webster Groves High School each day.
Courtney Schaefer
Webster Groves