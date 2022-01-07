The inaugural Miss Missouri Volunteer pageant, including Miss Missouri Teen Volunteer, will be held Jan. 6-8 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
Contestants will arrive via red carpet on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. The preliminary competition begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, with the finals on Saturday, Jan. 8, starting at 7 p.m.
Miss Missouri Volunteer is an official preliminary competition of Miss America Volunteer. Contestants will be judged on several categories including interview answers, talent, evening gown, and fitness and wellness. The top five contestants will receive an on-stage question during the final round.
During her year of service, the winner will collaborate with community members across the state to build her platform and hone her communication skills. She will work with diverse communities from all parts of the state and recognize racial, socioeconomic and other needs. In addition, Miss Missouri Volunteer will receive a $10,000 scholarship, with additional prizes for the runner-up and other contestants.
Tickets to the pageant can be purchased at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/missmissourivolunteer/6870 or at the door. The event will also be live-streamed at https://tinyurl.com/2p8z6j6e. The red carpet arrival on Jan. 6 is free to attend.